Clinton Dixie champs honored

The City of Clinton recognized the 2018 city recreation 12U Small Sided State Dixie Tournament Champions at its Tuesday meeting. The tournament was played in Kenansville July 14-18 and the Clinton team finished 5-0, outscoring their opponents 49-11. ‘We are very proud of the way these kids and coaches performed in representing the City of Clinton in this tournament,’ said Athletic Director David Wall, recognizing each of the players and presenting them with a signed baseball from the entire team and coaching staff. City Council members also received signed baseballs.

