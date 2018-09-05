Johnson gets nod as new CCS leader

Johnson -

After months of searching, members of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education have named Sampson’s Dr. Wesley Johnson as the system’s next leader.

Following a brief meeting Wednesday afternoon, the board hosted a reception in Johnson’s honor. Johnson will assume his new duties Oct. 1. Johnson was selected from a pool of 34 candidates.

“Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Johnson’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students would best serve Clinton City Schools students, staff, and the community for years to come,” CCS Board chairwoman Dr. Linda Brunson said. “The board is confident that Dr. Johnson will lead the school system to even higher achievement.”

Following the announcement, Johnson thanked the board and many others for their trust and mentorship throughout his career.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Clinton City Schools and look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, parents and community to educate all students to their highest level of academic performance and to prepare them to become productive members of society,” Johnson shared.

Compensation for Johnson was agreed at a base salary of $118,803.60, which is comprised of $108,036 of state funds, inclusive of the earned doctoral supplement, plus a 10 percent supplement equal to $10,803.60.

Johnson has been with education for the last two decades, having served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director and assistant superintendent. Those 20 years have been spent in Sampson County Schools.

His career began in 1998 as a high school math teacher for Union High School. He then worked as a health and physical education teacher at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School for four years before moving to Hobbton Middle School as the assistant principal. In 2004, he became principal of Hobbton Middle School and in 2006, principal of Hobbton High School.

Johnson was promoted to director of digital teaching, learning and accountability in 2013, and later the assistant superintendent in 2017. In this position, Johnson oversees the curriculum and instruction services for Sampson County Schools.

The new superintendent holds a master of education degree in school administration and a bachelor of science degree from Campbell University and a doctor of education from East Carolina University.

The position of superintendent became available when former superintendent Dr. Stuart Blount announced his retirement in April. In the interim, Dr. Stewart Hobbs has been serving in the role.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

