Boney Mill latest site of detours

State officials are closing a section of Boney Mill Road, to include the bridge over Buckhorn Creek south of Clinton, later this week. It is expected to stay that way for close to two months while the bridge is upgraded, the latest site of construction across Sampson County.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will close Boney Mill Road over Buckhorn Creek beginning this Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. to replace Bridge No. 16 over Buckhorn Creek.

“The new bridge will have updated drainage structures to prevent ponding on the roadway,” a notice from the DOT stated. “The bridge approaches will be reinforced, along with other maintenance issues. The reinforcements are an effort to prevent washouts, transportation officials said.

According to state transportation officials, the westbound detour includes taking Chancey Road to U.S. 701 north to Pearson Road to Cartertown Road to West Mount Gilead Church Road, then back to Boney Mill Road.

The eastbound detour will extend from West Mount Gilead Church Road to Cartertown Road to Pearson Road to U.S. 701 South to Chancey Road, then back to Boney Mill Road.

DOT officials have reminded motorists “to stay alert, use alternate routes when possible during this period, drive with caution, obey the posted speed limits and allow extra travel time.”

According to DOT, in addition to ongoing work on N.C. 24, there is currently there are five other sections of roadway currently listed as being closed due to maintenance or construction.

Under construction are:

• Old Salemburg Road, so Bridge No. 325 and 326 over Little Coharie Creek Overflow, as well as Bridge No. 327 over Little Coharie Creek, about half a mile from Dunn Road, can be replaced. Initially closed in April, it is expected to remain closed until May 1, 2019.

• Beaman Street, so the bridge over Williams Old Mill Branch can be replaced. While DOT lists that street as being closed until Dec. 1, 2018, local estimates of a six-month timeline would mean work, which began in August, would not be completed until February 2019.

Site of maintenance are:

• Minnie Hall Road and Hayes Mill Road will be closed for pipe replacements. Both roads were reportedly closed Tuesday and those closures will extend through Friday afternoon. Minnie Hall will be closed from Josh Sessoms Road to Dunn Road, while Hayes Mill Road will be closed from Tew Road to Welcome School Road.

• U.S. 701 (Garland Highway), southbound lane of Bridge No. 41 over U.S. 421, is closed for repairs following bridge damage caused by an over-height vehicle. The closure, which began last month, is anticipated to last until Oct. 31, 2018.

Those seeking additional information regarding the dates and times of the closure can visit ncdot.gov and click on “Travel & Maps,” then “Traffic & Travel” then “Real-Time Traffic Conditions” which will take visitors to the “Traveler Information Management System.” From there, dropdown menus can be used to search by county and route.

Those interested can also call 511 from any phone. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.

Road projects ongoing

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.