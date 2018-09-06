Drug arrests made after undercover probe

Daniel - Blue - Jacobs -

Three people are facing felony drug charges, two of them following separate undercover cases by the Clinton Police Department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team, which are ongoing.

“(NIT) has been working multiple undercover narcotics cases over the last couple of months,” Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said. “While the cases are not related, arrests have been made in some of those cases.”

On Aug. 29, Jacarus Rashed Jacobs, 21, of 334 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

Jacobs’ bond set at $10,000 secured.

The following day, on Aug. 30, Aaron Bayshone Blue, 42, of 205 Martha Lane, Apt. 30, Clinton, was charged with two counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

Jacobs was reportedly under investigation for allegedly selling crack cocaine. Warrants were issued on him on Aug. 18, and he was entered as wanted. He was not arrested until Aug. 29, when he met with officers at Clinton Police station to discuss an undisclosed matter, Edwards noted.

Blue was also a subject of an investigation for allegedly selling crack cocaine. That investigation against Blue had been ongoing since July. Warrants were issued on him Aug. 18, and he was located at the Burger King in Clinton on Aug. 30.

Blue was placed under $30,000 secured bond.

“Jacobs and Blue are two of the most recent arrests and more are expected,” Edwards stated.

In a separate arrest on Aug. 30, William Cowwell Daniels Jr., 28, of 1825 McCall Drive, Stedman, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was arrested on U.S. 421 Highway, Clinton.

Daniels received $25,000 secured bond for the offenses against him.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.Reach

