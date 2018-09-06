Raynor awarded state certification

Blake Raynor, center, flanked by Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, left, and city engineer Russell Byrd, was honored for his efforts in the Wastewater Treatment Department. Raynor is a member of the Health and Safety Committee and he was honored Tuesday for his efforts and his recent recognition by the N.C. Department of Labor for safe work environments. The Manager of Environmental, Safety, and Health certification he was awarded requires 100 hours of initial training and coursework, completed over the past several years. -

Blake Raynor, center, flanked by Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, left, and city engineer Russell Byrd, was honored for his efforts in the Wastewater Treatment Department. Raynor is a member of the Health and Safety Committee and he was honored Tuesday for his efforts and his recent recognition by the N.C. Department of Labor for safe work environments. The Manager of Environmental, Safety, and Health certification he was awarded requires 100 hours of initial training and coursework, completed over the past several years.