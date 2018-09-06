‘Blithe Spirit’ cast prepares for opening

The cast of “Blithe Spirit” has but two weeks to finish learning their lines and when to say them, but Tom Wilbur assures us he will have his cast primed and ready to entertain you with the words and wit of Noel Coward on opening night which is at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

Nick Owen will be back on our stage for the first time since he has received his bachelor of arts degree at Methodist College. He is now busy in television and other theatrical venues and we are happy to have him back home where he appeared in “Our Town” several years ago in his initial stage works and liked it so much he has made it his life’s work.

Many thanks to Ken Sutton at State Farm Insurance for sponsoring this show. We appreciate our sponsors for helping to keep the live arts alive in our community.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

Blithe Spirit — Ongoing rehearsals. Directed by Tom Wilbur. Sponsored by Ken Sutton at State Farm insurance. Performance dates Sept. 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 23, 30 at 2:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.

