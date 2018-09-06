Dairy Queen to beat the heat

Dairy queen will be one of the food trucks featured at the Food Truck Rodeo next week. -

An old favorite will be front and center when Sampson County’s First Annual Food Truck Rodeo takes place next week. The Dairy Queen truck will be on the campus of Sampson Community College to cool down those who come out trying to beat the heat.

“Our location is outside city limits,” says assistant manager, Ashley Johns. “To get the opportunity to go into the city at the college and serve the people of Clinton at a new event will be awesome.”

Dairy Queen, often abbreviated DQ, is a chain of soft serve ice cream and fast-food restaurants owned by International Dairy Queen, Inc. and based in Minneapolis, Minn. The restaurant has created numerous frozen treat items that have become famous.

“We will be serving our famous heath candy bars,” says Johns. “They are our famous dilly bar with caramel type vanilla ice cream in the middle with heath candy on the outside ice cream sandwiches.”

Johns says tasty sugar free items will also be offered at the rodeo.

“This event is great. It brings attention to the college and allows small business owners to get together and kind of make a small working community and to allow people to go out and have a new experience. I can’t wait.”

The First Annual Food Truck Rodeo will take place on the campus of Sampson Community College on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is open to the public. To find out what DQ will be serving that day, contact Dairy Queen at 910-592-1844.

Dairy queen will be one of the food trucks featured at the Food Truck Rodeo next week.