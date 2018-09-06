Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Sept. 5 — Rufus Kevin Carter, 50, of 390 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Oct. 17.
Incidents/investigations
• Sept. 5 — Smith Rowe Inc. of Mount Airy was victim of theft. Four batteries, valued at $1,200, were taken from heavy machinery.
• Sept. 5 — Elizabeth Torres of Salemburg reported her residence broken into and several gaming consoles stolen, along with a laptop computer, accessories and a pair of shoes. Items valued at $1,130.
• Sept. 5 — Dennis Vann II of Clinton reported the theft of a reciprocating saw, a chainsaw, a hedge trimmer and various old coins. Items were valued at $1,650.
