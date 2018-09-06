Hines serving as dual assistant principal

Assistant Principal Becky Hines, left, welcomes students back at Roseboro Elementary School. - Hines -

In late August, Becky Hines welcomed students back to school as they walked through the doors to start a new journey.

As a new face in two elementary buildings in Sampson County’s Lakewood District, Hines is looking forward to a new chapter of her own. Hines was recently selected to become the assistant principal of Salemburg Elementary and Roseboro Elementary schools.

Prior to Sampson Schools, Hines was in Lenoir County, where she taught middle grade science and agriculture education.

“The transition from the classroom to an administrative role is different,” Hines said. “You become more of the whole building leader, instead of just your classroom. “You’re more so in an administrative role working with adults in the building trying to help them provide the best instructional strategies and curriculum for the students.”

In 2017, Hines completed a principal-based internship at La Grange Elementary School. Hines was a member of North Carolina State University’s (NCSU) Northeast Educational Leadership Academy, which picks teachers with leadership potential. She’s looking forward to her new role at the elementary level — a opportunity not offered at the previous district.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have assistant principals at Lenoir County in elementary schools,” Hines said. “So the opportunity to be able to work and learn about the role of a principal in an elementary school is what brought me here.”

At both elementary schools, she wants to help build more relationships with student and parents in the community. She expressed how she wants to encourage students to have a love of learning as well.

“School can be fun and a place where you’re surrounded by people that love and care for you,” Hines said. “I love seeing students excel and being the very best they can be, which is different for every student.”

Before stepping into education, Hines worked in consulting and finance for 12 years after earning a bachelor’s and master’s from NCSU. During her time, she was always involved in organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of America and Rotary International and their outreach efforts with schools and groups.

“I always had a love for education and for what teachers do,” Hines said. “When I got the opportunity to go teach science and agriculture education, that is very close to my heart.”

While growing up in Kinston, Hines was involved with FFA and became a state officer after graduating from high school. She brought the first FFA chapter to a middle school students in Lenoir County at Contentnea-Savannah School.

“It was an opportunity to give those kids something to be a part of and to grow into,” she said. “The programs at the high school are really good, but it gives them a start going into high school.”

In addition to working towards a long-term goal of becoming an elementary teacher, Hines would also like to bring additional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses, while incorporating agriculture practices.

“I’m super excited to be here and it’s been nothing but a great experience since I walked in the door,” Hines said.

