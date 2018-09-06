Annual Godwin-Falcon Day set for Sept. 15

Two local towns are coming together for a fun-filled event.

The Godwin-Falcon Community Day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, at J.O. Humphries Memorial Park, 6207 Brooks St., Falcon. It will include a variety of activities for the public such as an inflatable slide and rock climbing wall. Several craft and food vendors also signed up to participate in the annual event.

“It’s all about the communities coming out and being together,” said Scarlett Hall, a public relations professional for the event. “It’s really good when the communities are on the team. We work really well together.”

The fifth annual event will kickoff with a parade from 10-11 a.m., beginning at the Godwin Falcon Fire Department.

The foundation was formed to help families with cancer treatment expenses and provide scholarships to individuals affected by cancer in some way. Proceeds will go toward helping victims of lung cancer.

Next, the opening ceremony will start at 11 a.m. with a welcome from Falcon Mayor Clifton Turpin Jr. and Godwin Mayor Willie Burnette, followed by prayers and a moment of silence for citizens and member of the armed forces, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Local disc jockey Cameron Leggett will entertain from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Synan Chapel Singers from the Falcon Children’s Home, Miss Hattie the comedienne and Spring Hill Freewill Baptist Church Choir will perform from 12-2 p.m. Raffle winners will be announced at 2 p.m., followed by Whittledoo the Clown, open mike and the tractor show awards.

Entrance to the Godwin-Falcon Community Day is free for the public.