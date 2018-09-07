Sampson man charged with ’exploitation’

A Sampson County man is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, stemming from alleged possession and distribution of child pornography, authorities said.

Silvano Sanchez-Borja, 33, of 95 Artesian Spring Lane, Dunn, was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a felony offense. He was arrested Wednesday at Deacon Jones Chevrolet in Clinton, according to his arrest report filed Thursday at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanchez-Borja was placed under $25,000 secured bond for the offense, which was brought after a national agency contacted local authorities.

“The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of dissemination of child pornography,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “The investigation produced evidence that the defendant was in possession and did distribute pornography. As a result he was charged accordingly.

The center reached out to local authorities “within the past month” about the case, Smith noted.

Smith said no further arrests are expected as a result. Sanchez-Borja has his first court date on Friday.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

