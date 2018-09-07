Car, truck show coming to Harrells

Harrells Masonic PHA is preparing for its annual car show and family celebration. -

HARRELLS — Car enthusiasts and owners of unique tractors are looking forward to showing off their wheels, while raising money to help people in the community.

The Annual Car/Truck and Tractor Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Harrells Community Park, 45 Park Street, Harrells. A rain date is Saturday, Sept. 22. The upcoming event is hosted by North Gate Lodge No. 576 and Maggie L. Strong No. 639 of Harrells Masonic Family PHA. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the organizations. Donations are used to assist community members with school supply purchases, hair cuts, holiday meals for senior citizens, food for the local community center, and holiday meals for senior citizens.

Nicholas Maynor, an organizer and member of North Gate Lodge No. 576, is looking forward to the event.

“We’re trying to see if we can get more people out to help us raise more money to put back into the community,” Maynor said.

Vehicle registration is $20 and the cruise around is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., followed by registration from 1o to 11 a.m. Next, vehicles will be judged until 1 p.m.

“It’s a car show that’s family oriented and for kids of all ages, from toddlers to all the way up to 80,” Maynor said. “If you have a car you want to show off, whether it’s a new car, old car or the only car you got. You’re welcome to come.”

Some of the features of the event include a yard sale, cake walk, games for children and a penny social. The vehicle show will also include voter registration and blood pressure checks. A 50/50 drawing for prizes will be held. The first place prize is a stainless steel grill. Cash prizes of $200 and $100 are going to second and third place winners, respectively.

Vendors will also be available for visitors. Booth space for vendors is $100 and $35 for non-vendors. The event is free for the public, but food and drinks will be available for sale.

For more information, contact Kim Newton at 910-916-0575 or Daniel Herring at 910-385-4469. Along with other members of the organizations, Maynor is hoping for a large turnout.

“When you see the community coming together, it’s a joyful good time with everybody smiling,” Maynor said. “It lets me know that there’s still good in the community and everything is not bad. When you can come together for one day, it may spill over into the next day.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

