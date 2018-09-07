SCC hosts Recovery Month event

Eastpointe Community Relations Specialist Melissa Reese offers information to visitors. -

Representatives from EastPointe, the Clinton Police Department, CommWell, the Sampson County Health Department, SCC’s Student Government Association and the Substance Abuse Coalition teamed up to provide valuable resources and information this week.

“We are always proud to support this effort each year,” said Sharon Leggett, counselor at SCC. “Obviously the goal is to positively impact the community and the individuals who make it up. If we can reach out and help at least one or two folks each time we host this event than it is all worth it.”

Recovery month was started by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. SAMHSA is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA’s mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities.

According to its website, Congress established the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to make substance use and mental disorder information, services, and research more accessible SAMHSA works closely with other health agencies to advance behavioral health priorities. SAMHSA has advisory councils or committees to advance its goals.

Through these councils and committees, SAMHSA draws advice from public members and professionals in the field of substance abuse and mental health SAMHSA Strategic Initiatives help provide treatment and services for people with mental and substance use disorders, support the families of people with mental and substance use disorders, build strong and supportive communities, prevent costly behavioral health problems, and promote better health for all Americans. For more information or to volunteer, contact 877-SAMHSA-7 or 1-877-726-4727 or visit recoverymonth.gov.

Eastpointe Community Relations Specialist Melissa Reese offers information to visitors.