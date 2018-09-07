Delway students receive school supplies

The 4th annual Delway Community Back to School back pack and supplies give-away helped many students return to school. - The 4th annual Delway Community Back to School back pack and supplies give-away helped many students return to school. -

Preparing Our Kids — Linking Our Community — that’s the theme of the Delway Community 4th Annual Back to School back pack and supplies give-away.

While this is not a social event on a large scale, the purpose is well-served for the students in the Delway Community and that is ensuring the students have the school to start the year off right. The appreciation is apparent with all the laughter and thanks. While activities may vary, it is more like a meet and greet for everyone at Larry’s Car Wash where the event is been held each year. Volunteers and supporters from local groups and organizations such as Maggie L. Strong 639, DCW organize and distribute or assist students in filling their back packs with supplies according to their grade level.

The Northgate Lodge 576 has sponsored the Back to School Event for the past three years. Members go shopping and purchase supplies, set up at the location and dedicated lodge members are present and interact with parents and students during the course of the event. Building on their goal to do more within the community, Northgate Lodge 576 expanded their efforts of community service by paying for haircuts for young men, ensuring that they not only had supplies but also that they looked good returning to school.

The Ezzell Trucking Company and Mt. Zion AME Zion Church donate annually supporting the efforts of a small town and big- hearted people that continue to find ways to serve our community. A first-time parent asked if we would be doing the same thing next year and without hesitation, a Lodge member replied, “if the Lord wills, we will, too.”