Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Sept. 7 — Preston Scott Yarborough, 27, of 1858 N. Peavine Road, Clinton, was charged with felony larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Sept. 21.
• Sept. 7 — Johnnie Elmer Williams Jr., 46, of 139 Lady Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and failure to appear on charges of resisting public officer, failure to comply with monies, driving while license revoked, two counts of fictitious or altered registration card/tag and failure to appear on other motorist charges. Bond set at $14,500; court date is Sept. 21.
• Sept. 7 — Jonathon Dewayne Robinson, 28, of 1401 Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with expired registration card/tag, failure to report accident, driving while license revoked, unsafe movement, improper vehicle inspection and hit-and-run- leave scene of property damage. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 18.
• Sept. 7 — James Douglas Parker, 66, of 120 Hicks Lane, Apt 1D, Faison, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 25.
• Sept. 7 — Jason Dwight Bradshaw, 36, of 1503 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 18.
• Sept. 8 — Travis Williams, 27, of 408 Lincoln St., Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 30.
• Sept. 9 — Melissa Ann Rich, 37, of 931 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with burglary- forcible entry and criminal damage to property (vandalism). Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 30.
• Sept. 9 — Anthony Nelson Ray, 40, of 2491 Mingo Church Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 9.
Incidents/investigations
• Sept. 7 — Angela Turner of Autryville reported the theft of a utility trailer, valued at $800.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.