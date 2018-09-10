SCC students raising awareness

Pictured are Sampson Community College students Lydia Dieck, Casey Rivera-Cruz, Sarah Burgin, Alexis Brooks, and Yesenia Lopez-Cruz. -

Students from Sampson Community College made the trek to Fayetteville this week to participate in the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The students brought a few friends and their children as well.

“Alzheimer’s affects many families,” says Sarah Burgin, Psychology Instructor at Sampson Community College, who organized the trip for students. “Whether it be in Sampson County or in Fayetteville or anywhere around here, we want to be a part of getting the word out about help and resources.”

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms develop slowly and get worse, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

Burgin says she can’t think of a better way to spend time than helping others. “We had a great time and helped raised awareness for Alzheimer’s,” she says. If we can just bring one or two people up to speed on what it is and point them in the right direction to help, then it was time well-spent.”

The Memory Walk began about 30 years ago with nine Alzheimer’s Association chapters raising $149,000 from 1,249 participants. Four years after its inception, The Memory Walk grew into a nationwide event and raised $4.5 million at 167 locations. In 2015 more than 50,000 teams participated in more than 600 Walks across the country, raising more than $75 million. The Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the fight against the disease. The hope is to eventually eradicate it altogether one day.

