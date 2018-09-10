Clinton’s Kelly attends national science, technology conference

Jacob Kelly, a 10th grader at Clinton High School, was nominated for the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who are passionate about science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be scientists and technologists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Kelly was nominated by Dr. John C. Mather, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics and Science Director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists to represent North Carolina based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and passion for science and technology.

“I loved going to the conference, there were so many people there and so many new inventions to see,” Kelly said. “If anyone has the chance to go to one of their conferences, I highly recommend it, because you will see so many new things, meet new people, and learn so much more about science and technology.”

During the three-day Congress, Kelly joined students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients talk about leading scientific research; be given advice from deans of the world’s top tech universities; be inspired by fellow teen science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future of science and technology.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more nimble-minded and creative scientists and technologists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, Executive Director, National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists. “Focused, bright and determined students like Jacob Kelly are our future and he deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give him.”

The Academy offers free services and programs to students who have the desire to learn more about their future in science or technology. Some of the services and programs the Academy offers include online social networks through which future scientists and technologists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by tech and science leaders; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.

“Experiential opportunities such as pre-college programs allow a student to network, navigate, and problem solve which are college and career readiness skills,” Toni Blount, college advisor for Clinton High School, said. “Students and parents can research opportunities such as Congress of Future Leaders on the the Clinton City Schools website under College Central.”

The Academy was founded on the belief that science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education plays a critical role in enabling the United States to remain the economic and technological leader of the global marketplace of the 21st century and that we must identify prospective talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of vital careers. Based in Washington, DC and with an office in Boston, Mass., the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to advances in society as scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians.