Celebrating Coharie heritage

The 49th annual Coharie Pow Wow and the tradition of honoring the tribe’s heritage continued during the weekend. Some of the features included Native American dancing, drumming, a special ceremony for military veterans and a variety of vendors. The Pow Wow began in 1969 and each year, members honor the past and fellowship with the community members at the Coharie Tribal Center.

Smokey River, was one of several Native American drum groups, featured in the Pow Pow.

Vendor Mario Hernandez makes a shirt design.

Bikers join festivities during the 8th Annual Warriors Memorial Ride.

Luther Langley, of the United States Department of Agriculture, arranges wildlife displays. He was assisted by Bo Benton.

The 2017-2018 Miss Coharie Shane Bigham crowns the 2018-2019 Ms. Coharie Shena Brewington. During the princesses and braves ceremony, other winners included Wee Miss Coharie Davina Simmons, Little Miss Acosta Jacobs, Junior Miss Victoria Arroyo and Loco Matson.

As the Teen Miss Coharie for 2018-2019 Madessa Faircloth gets crowned by Diane Hora and last year’s Teen Miss Bryanna Knowles.

Aiyana Lindsay smiles as she takes pictures after earning the Tiny Miss Coharie.

Glenda Foss is crowned as Senior Miss Coharie.