Morning fire destroys Clinton home

One local resident now has more than Hurricane Florence on his mind after an early-morning fire destroyed his home.

The home, located on Sanders Street in Clinton, was destroyed in the blaze Wednesday morning, leaving nothing but the shell of the home and charred memories behind.

The home’s owner, Terry Parker, says he and his girlfriend had already left for work when the fire started, but his elderly mother was home at the time.

“I didn’t smell anything when I left early this morning for work,” Parker said, as he sat outside the home, looking over what little was left. Parker works for the Cumberland County Schools system in the maintenance department and left earlier than normal for his job.

Shortly after Parker left, he says his girlfriend also left for work, noting that she hadn’t smelled or seen anything suspicious either. It was his elderly mother who came and got into her car and smelled the smoke in the carport area of the home.

“My mom immediately began blowing the horn, calling for help,” Parker said.

Parker was called about the fire, but says by the time he returned home from work, there was nothing left but the soot-covered belongings and what was once his home.

At press time, there was no word on what caused the fire. Parker’s mother was able to escape unharmed, and the family has plans to stay with other family until they can find a permanent home.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

