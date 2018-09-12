There are two major attractions coming to Clinton over the next couple of weeks.

This week it is the major hurricane named “Florence” which has emptied our grocery stores and threatened to bring us winds and rains of copious quantities. Next week there is the first of six performances of “Blithe Spirit” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, which promises to bring cheers, guffaws, chuckles and outright laughter of copious quantities to the audiences at the Sampson Community Theater.

Make your plans to watch the Socialite and Novelist Charles Condomine (Nick Owen) make plans for his next book by asking Madame Arcati (this part is shared by Gretti Steffens and Angela Martin) to conduct a seance which backfires when she makes contact with Charles first wife, Elvira (Erica Miller) who has been dead for seven years and whom Charles present wife (Janet Rawls) cannot see or hear.

Dr. Georgie Bradman (Kim Lackey) and her sister Violet round out the cast. Tom Wilbur says you will believe in ghosts if you watch this show.

Ken Sutton is responsible for his company sponsoring this show as he arranged for State Farm Insurance to get involved. Mr. Sutton is a very civic minded individual and we appreciate his efforts on our behalf.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

Blithe Spirit — Ongoing rehearsals. Directed by Tom Wilbur. Sponsored by Ken Sutton at State Farm insurance. Performance dates Sept. 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 23, 30 at 2:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

“Man’s greatest actions are performed in minor struggles. Life, misfortune, abandonment and poverty are battlefields which have their heroes-obscure heroes who are at times greater than illustrious heroes.” — Victor Hugo

All the darkness of the world cannot put out the light of one small candle.

One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love … Sophocles

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors at the Sampson Community Theatre.

