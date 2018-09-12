SRMC preps for Florence

As Hurricane Florence approaches the North Carolina coast, Sampson Regional stands ready to care for those in need.

With the anticipated arrival of hurricane conditions beginning early Thursday, Sampson Regional’s hospital officials take action to protect the safety of staff, patients and visitors, and the community ahead of the storm.

Sampson Regional Medical Center was to close all non-emergency entrances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors were asked to leave prior to 7:30 p.m. Immediate family or caregivers of patients will be allowed entrance.

Hospital facilities will operate on the following schedule for the remainder of this week:

Carolina Pain Center

Thursday, Sept 13 — CLOSED

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

Clinton Urgent Care

Wednesday, Sept. 12 — Closing at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

Howerton Family Medicine

Wednesday, Sept. 12 — Closing at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

Outpatient Diagnostics Center

Thursday, Sept. 13 — Closing at 12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

Outpatient Rehabilitation

Thursday, Sept. 13 — Closing at 12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

Sampson Medical Group Clinton

Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

Sampson Medical Group Newton Grove

Wednesday, Sept. 12 — Closing at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

Sampson Surgical Services

Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

Sampson Women’s Center

Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

The Center for Health + Wellness

Thursday, Sept. 13 — Closing at 12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED

Individuals experiencing a medical emergency, should call 911 or seek care at the closest emergency department.

It is advised that patients who have appointments scheduled for the beginning of next week call their doctor’s office prior to arrival to confirm the office is operating on normal schedule.

Updates on additional closings and lifting of visitation restrictions after the storm will be posted on the hospital’s website, www.SampsonRMC.org.

