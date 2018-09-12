SRMC preps for Florence

As Hurricane Florence approaches the North Carolina coast, Sampson Regional stands ready to care for those in need.
With the anticipated arrival of hurricane conditions beginning early Thursday, Sampson Regional’s hospital officials take action to protect the safety of staff, patients and visitors, and the community ahead of the storm.
Sampson Regional Medical Center was to close all non-emergency entrances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors were asked to leave prior to 7:30 p.m. Immediate family or caregivers of patients will be allowed entrance.
Hospital facilities will operate on the following schedule for the remainder of this week:
Carolina Pain Center
Thursday, Sept 13 — CLOSED
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
Clinton Urgent Care
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — Closing at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
Howerton Family Medicine
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — Closing at 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
Outpatient Diagnostics Center
Thursday, Sept. 13 — Closing at 12 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Thursday, Sept. 13 — Closing at 12 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
Sampson Medical Group Clinton
Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
Sampson Medical Group Newton Grove
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — Closing at 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
Sampson Surgical Services
Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
Sampson Women’s Center
Thursday, Sept. 13 — CLOSED
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
The Center for Health + Wellness
Thursday, Sept. 13 — Closing at 12 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 14 — CLOSED
Individuals experiencing a medical emergency, should call 911 or seek care at the closest emergency department.
It is advised that patients who have appointments scheduled for the beginning of next week call their doctor’s office prior to arrival to confirm the office is operating on normal schedule.
Updates on additional closings and lifting of visitation restrictions after the storm will be posted on the hospital’s website, www.SampsonRMC.org.