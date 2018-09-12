Chamber shares hurricane safety tips

As I write this Chamber Chat on Sept. 11, I would like to recognize the significance this day has to all Americans. We are so thankful for the first responders, military and volunteers that put their lives at risk for us not only during an emergency but every day. I still remember what I was doing on 9/11, do you? That’s a day many will never forget. Please take a moment to remember the loved ones of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack of 9/11.

Also, as we all prepare for Hurricane Florence here in Sampson County, the Chamber has a few announcements we would like to make. We would like to notify the public that along with our partners, Sampson Community College and the Small Business center; we have decided to postpone the Food Truck Rodeo. We encourage our community to prepare for this storm as much as possible. We hope to announce a new event date very soon, after the storm passes and any damage to the community is evaluated. This is a very anticipated event and we are excited to offer the Food Truck Rodeo to the community. Stay tuned for updates on the Food Truck Rodeo!

With Hurricane Florence quickly approaching, we encourage our community to please prepare the best you can. While making preparations for the storm, always remember to shop local and support local.

The Chamber has a few tips for business owners and community members in the event of an emergency:

• Have cash on hand — due to power outages, cash registers, debit card machines, etc. may be down. Please visit an ATM before the storm hits to retrieve cash for purchases during the coming days. Most small businesses will try to stay open if possible before the storm hits, however- please use your best judgement as business owners and consumers.

• Vital Records — both business and personal documents should be stored in a dry area in the event of an emergency. If you have a waterproof safe, now would be the time to collect vital records/pictures of importance and store them away.

• Medications — Please visit your pharmacy to refill any prescriptions that are running low. Keep in mind that the Clinton Medical Clinic will be closing along with other private doctor offices, so be sure to grab basic over the counter medications in the event you are unable to see a provider for mild illnesses.

• Chargers/batteries — make sure you have charged all electronics fully and refrain from using them more than necessary. Have plenty of batteries on hand for battery operated devices, such as radios and flashlights. This is very important! If you have solar chargers- now is the time to get them out!

Shelter information (provided by Sampson County):

As Wednesday Sept. 12, at 1 p.m., the following shelters will be open around the county:

• Clinton High School

• Union Elementary School

• Hobbton Middle

• Midway High School

• Lakewood High School

Our prayers are with everyone in Hurricane Florence’s path. We ask you join us in praying for safety for our community, first responders, volunteers, business owners and farmers.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Allie.jpg

By Allie Strickland Chamber Chat

Allie Strickland is the executive director for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

Allie Strickland is the executive director for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.