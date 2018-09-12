Chamber announces coat drop-off locations

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce is excited to kickoff the 9th annual Chamber Coat Closet later this month. Gently used and new coats of all sizes can be dropped off at any of the 25 donation box locations throughout the county. All coats received will be used to fill coat requests sent by Chamber partners; Sampson County School System, Clinton City Schools, Sampson DSS, Sampson Partnership for Children and Individuals, and Telamon Head Start for Sampson County. We encourage the community to pull together and help us make this the most successful Coat Closet yet, leaving no request unfulfilled.

Please note that collection sites are open Sept. 28- Oct. 31.

Autryville — Town Hall

Clinton — Chamber of Commerce, BB&T on Warsaw Rd., Belk, Clinton Community Church, Coharie Country Club, Deacon Jones Automotive, First Citizens Bank – Fayetteville St. Downtown Clinton, Ford of Clinton, Interim Health of Clinton, Performance Dodge, Sampson Community College, Tim’s Gift, Timberlake Golf Club

Garland — Southern Bank

Harrells — Harrells Christian Academy

Newton Grove — BB&T, First Citizens Bank

Roseboro — Clark & Company, First Citizens Bank

Salemburg — Southern Bank, The Point Christian Academy, NC Justice Academy — Metz Culinary

Turkey — Town Hall

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce would also like to recognize the 9th annual Chamber Coat Closet sponsors. “Without each of your generous donations, the Coat Closet outreach would not be possible,” Allie Strickland, Chamber director, said. “We are happy to announce that this outreach touches all corners of the county and for that we are proud.”

We will be accepting volunteers to help organize and fulfill request. Anyone interested in volunteering, please call 910- 592-6177.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_chamber_coat_closet_logoscaled.jpg