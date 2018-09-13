Garland eyes fall cleanup

Deputy Town Clerk Teresa Smith speaks with Garland Commissioners about water and sewer rates. - Commissioner Lee Carberry discusses town matters. -

GARLAND — Town officials are making plans to provide fall cleanup services for residents, but the only problem is deciding what’s allowed to be picked up.

During a special Tuesday meeting, the Garland Board of Commissioners discussed issues of picking up bulky items in front of homes. It was suggested by Commissioner S.J. Smith that only limbs and leaves should be collected and not items like tires, televisions and mattresses. Commissioner Lee Carberry added that picking up those items takes extra time for workers.

“When they pickup mattresses last time and got behind, everybody started arguing,” Carberry said about residents making complaints. “Then they start calling out to y’all and wondering why they (haven’t came by yet). That’s because your neighbor is throwing away four or five mattresses.”

Mayor Winifred Murphy said electronics were not allowed, but they’ve always taken furniture and mattresses. Commissioner Ralph Smith said there’s not a lot of space on the dumb truck. That’s when Murphy questioned if commissioners wanted to end the fall clean up process, since on limbs and leaves are allowed.

Carberry said there’s been a problem with residents putting out tires.

“You got some, like I said before, they got hobbies and they throw their tires on the side of the road,” Carberry said. “They assume, we’re just going to go pick those tires up.”

R.Smith added that they get all kind of things that were not supposed to be picked up like clothes or even regular household garbage. He believes furniture may be a problem as well.

“But when you start picking up chest and stuff like that, they break all to pieces and somebody got to go clean it up,” R.Smith said about the flimsy furniture. “They’re made out of nothing to begin with. They’re just like a cracker box, they just fly all to pieces. Every got to get out their by hand and (pick up the pieces). It’s just not feasible to pick up that many.”

Carberry looks at fall cleanup as a time to tidy the yard and not renovate a home.

“They throw everything but the sink out there,” Carberry said about renovators.

R. Smith suggested that a larger dumb truck should be purchased. There was a consensus to make final plans during the next board meeting after Hurricane Florence passes through North Carolina.

“To resolve this, it seems like it needs a lot more thought before we start telling the citizens what they can put out there,” Murphy said. “This may be resolved with the Hurricane because there may be a lot of stuff that needs to be picked up that FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) may be able to help us with. I’m just thinking there may be a lot of debris and other yard stuff that gets scattered.”

Search on for clerk

At the meeting, Murphy announced the resignation of Deputy Clerk Teresa W. Smith, which was later accepted by commissioners.

During her four years with the town she provided a variety of assistance to the town. Some of it included helping residents with utility bills and commissioners on matters such as water meter reading. She also operated Garland’s website and was instrumental with new upgrades in July. Smith worked with Lavallette Technology Services to make changes with goals provide a better online experience for residents and visitors.

Her resignation is effective Friday, Sept. 21. In the meantime, the town is making plans to find a replacement. Town Clerk Pam Cashwell received approval to use a temp agency to fill the void until a permanent employee is found. Temporary Connections, an agency in Clinton, was selected to fill the void. Advertisement for the position will be posted on the website, www.townofgarlandnc.com, and social media platforms.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

