Warsaw church celebrates 150 years

First Missionary Baptist Church of Warsaw celebrated the plaque dedication for 150 years of service.

It is the oldest African American church in the Warsaw area and has been a shining light to the community for over 150 years. The Pastor, the Rev. Theodore Thomas, III dedicated the plague Aug. 19, 2018, which was given by the history committee and the church.

On July 28, 1867 heart rendering prayers and needs of the time brought together such men as the Rev. Thomas Parker, Ned Dixon, and many others to establish Bear Swamp Baptist Church, later named First Missionary Baptist Church.