Local church hands out needed supplies

In an effort to uplift spirits, one local church gathered at the Sampson Center just off Barden Street Tuesday morning to give out food, water and supplies to those still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Florence.

Spirit of Life Church pastor Bishop Darian Parker said through Operation Compassion and God’s Pit Crew, both outreach efforts through the Church of God association, his church was able to give out supplies, water, snacks and survival buckets to anyone without power.

“Our goal is to uplift the spirits of those who are still without power,” Parker shared.

The event was a community effort assisted by the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department. Officers distributed hamburgers that were donated by McDonald’s and Hugh Caison with Caison Enterprises. Johnathon Allen, recreation department director, and his staff provided entertainment, opening up the Sampson Gym for games and activities.

The survival buckets held items like non-perishable food, towels, hygiene supplies, a flashlight and the bucket could be used for those who needed to store water.

Monday night, the church volunteers gathered and unloaded 12 pallets of supplies delivered. In all, 200 buckets were given out, and 4,000 cases of water.

“In times like this, it shows how wonderful the people in our community are,” Parker said. “What you see is a good representation of our community.”

The residents in District 5, which is around the Sampson Center, continue to be without power. Tuesday’s donations was just one way Parker said the community could give back to those in need.

“Hopefully these items can help ease the pain and the dilemma these residents are facing,” Parker explained. “Now, the clouds are gone, and the sun is shining.”

Parker offered more than supplies and food to those who came out. He was there to offer much needed prayer to those still suffering from the damages of the recent storm.

“I hope I can bring ease and comfort to everyone here,” he said. “This is an opportunity for me to pray and share the love of Christ.”

Allen, who was assisting Tuesday, said storms like Hurricane Florence hit hard, but volunteers are working to get to the areas others have been unable to get to.

“I’m thankful for this gift we are getting to give to other people,” Allen said.

Members of the Clinton Police Department gave out hamburgers donated by Caison Enterprises to residents in the Barden Street area who were still without power. Buckets filled with needed supplies was given out by members of Spirit of Life Church. Spirit of Life Church pastor Bishop Darian Parker gives a supply bucket to a resident without power.

