Additional roads added to closure list

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The roadway on N.C. 24 (Turkey Highway) was washed out and fractured in the wake of Florence. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Work was ongoing on U.S. 701 earlier this week. -

County and North Carolina Department of Transportation officials continue to urge residents to stay off roadways, and avoid travel, unless there is an absolute necessity to do so.

The following roads are listed on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website as being closed. This list is updated frequently, so there may be changes from information listed. Some roads listed have multiple closings.

• Turkey Hwy (NC-24) East of Clinton, both directions

• S Salemburg Hwy (NC-242) North of Roseboro, both directions

• Elizabethtown Hwy (NC-242) South of Roseboro, both directions

• Harrells Hwy (NC-411) West of Harrells, both directions

• E Magnolia-Lisbon Road (NC-903) North East of Harrells, both directions

• W Magnolia-Lisbon Road (NC-903) West of Harrells, both directions

• Edmond Matthis Road (SR-1004) South of Clinton, both directions

• Green Path Road (SR-1005) North of Plain View, both directions

• Green Path Road (SR-1005) South West of Plain View, both directions

• Maxwell Road (SR-1006) North of Autryville, both directions

• Wildcat Road (SR-1007) South West of Harrells, both directions

• Hoover Road (SR-1106) South of Harrells, both directions

• Pearson Road (SR-1116) South of Clinton, both directions

• Lundy Road (SR-1130) North of Garland, both directions

• Lundy Road (SR-1130) North West of Harrells, both directions

• Shaw Road (SR-1132) South East of Garland, both directions

• Ezzell Road (SR-1142) North East of Ingold, both directions

• Boney Mill Road (SR-1145) South of Clinton; mile marker 1.9 to 2.6, both directions

• W. Mount Gilead Church Road (SR-1147) Near Clinton, both directions

• Hell Town Road (SR-1200) West of Garland, both directions

• Riley Town Road (SR-1207) East of Ingold, both directions

• Greens Bridge Road (Sr-1208) South of Roseboro, both directions

• Ebenezer Forest Road (SR-1211) North West of Ingold , both directions

• Boykin Bridge Road (SR-1214) South West of Clinton, both directions

• Boykin Bridge Road (SR-1214) Near Roseboro, both directions

• Boykin Bridge Road (SR-1214) South of Roseboro, both directions

• Andrews Chapel Road (SR-1216) South East of Roseboro, both directions

• Peterson Road (SR-1219) South of Clinton, both directions

• Beulah Road (SR-1222) South West of Clinton, both directions

• Bonnetsville Road (SR-1233) In Salemburg, both directions

• Fleet Cooper Road (SR-1240) South East of Roseboro, both directions

• Butler Island Road (SR-1246) South West of Roseboro, both directions

• Norris Road (SR-1259) South West of Ingold, both directions

• Five Bridge Road (SR-1311) North West of Clinton, both directions

• Old Salemburg Road (SR-1409) In Salemburg, both directions

• Hayes Mill Road (SR-1445) North West of Salemburg, both directions

• Autry Mill Road (SR-1446) North of Roseboro, both directions

• Autry Mill Road (SR-1446) North of Autryville, both directions

• Aman Dairy Road (SR-1605) West of Spiveys Corner, both directions

• Ira B Tart Road (SR-1621) North West of Newton Grove, both directions

• Roanoke Road (SR-1636) South East of Spiveys Corner, both directions

• Church Road (SR-1703) North of Clinton, both directions

• Church Road (SR-1703) South West of Newton Grove, both directions

• Kornegay Town Road (SR-1706) South East of Newton Grove, both directions

• William R King Road (SR-1711) South East of Newton Grove, both directions

• Giddensville Road (SR-1725) North East of Keener, both directions

• E Darden Road (SR-1740) East of Keener, both directions

• Isaac Weeks Road (SR-1749) Near Clinton, both directions

• Bryan Road (SR-1800) South of Newton Grove, both directions

• Beaman Street (SR-1838) In Clinton; mile marker 1 to 1.0, both directions

• Pine Ridge Road (SR-1904) North East of Clinton, both directions

• Mcgowan Road (SR-1905) North East of Autryville, both directions

• Thompson Avenue (SR-1906) North East of Clinton, both directions

• Moltonville Road (SR-1920) East of Clinton, both directions

• Rowan Road (SR-1924) East of Clinton, both directions

• Beulah Church Road (SR-1952) North East of Clinton, both directions

• Fayetteville Hwy. (US-13) West of Spivey’s Corner, both directions

• Newton Grove Hwy (US-13) South West of Newton Grove, both directions

• Taylors Bridge Hwy. (US-421) South of Clinton, both directions

• Garland Hwy (US-701) North of Garland, both directions

• Garland Hwy (US-701) South of Clinton, both directions

• Garland Hwy (US-701) South of Garland, both directions

Additional roads throughout the county are blocked/impassable due to downed trees and high water. According to county officials, when reports are being made in regard to downed trees, available resources are dispatched to assess and remove when possible.