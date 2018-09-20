Storm damage delays ‘Blithe Spirit’ opening

The wrath of Florence, the hurricane, not only inundated our county with flooding rains and ferocious winds, but to make her presence even more visible, she also flooded the Sampson Community Theater so much that our scheduled comedy “Blithe Spirit” was canceled for this weekend and the director, Tom Wilbur, will meet with his cast and crew this Sunday to decide on other dates for the show.
If the theater flooding can be dried up enough it would mean the show would open on Friday, Sept. 28, but these are decisions that will be made during this Sunday’s meeting.
2019 Season
February — Pocahontas, the Musical
May — Sister Act
Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical
August — Memphis
October — The Savannah Sipping Club
December — A Christmas Carol
Theater camp — TBA
This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.
Upcoming shows
Blithe Spirit — Ongoing rehearsals. Directed by Tom Wilbur. Sponsored by Ken Sutton at State Farm insurance.
A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.
Thoughts until next week
Faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.
It is even harder for the average ape to believe that he has descended from man.
Love is the triumph of imagination over intelligence — H. L. Mencken
Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.