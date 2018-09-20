Storm damage delays ‘Blithe Spirit’ opening

The wrath of Florence, the hurricane, not only inundated our county with flooding rains and ferocious winds, but to make her presence even more visible, she also flooded the Sampson Community Theater so much that our scheduled comedy “Blithe Spirit” was canceled for this weekend and the director, Tom Wilbur, will meet with his cast and crew this Sunday to decide on other dates for the show.

If the theater flooding can be dried up enough it would mean the show would open on Friday, Sept. 28, but these are decisions that will be made during this Sunday’s meeting.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

Blithe Spirit — Ongoing rehearsals. Directed by Tom Wilbur. Sponsored by Ken Sutton at State Farm insurance.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

Faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.

It is even harder for the average ape to believe that he has descended from man.

Love is the triumph of imagination over intelligence — H. L. Mencken

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.

