Community comes together after storm

Courtesy photos Members of Olive Grove Church helped feed more than 200 residents of Dogwood Circle. - Courtesy photos Still without power Tuesday, residents of Dogwood Circle came out for the community feeding provided by councilman Darue Bryant, Olive Grove Church and local businesses. - Courtesy photos Still without power Tuesday, residents of Dogwood Circle came out for the community feeding provided by councilman Darue Bryant, Olive Grove Church and local businesses. - Courtesy photos Councilman Darue Bryant and Russ Emanuel, pastor of Olive Grove Church, cook hamburgers and hotdogs for Dogwood Circle residents without power. - -

In the wake of Hurricane Florence, one local pastor, a city councilman, area businesses and many volunteers came together to show their appreciation for those affected by the storm.

Russ Emanuel, pastor of Olive Grove Church, reached out to Trey Cummings, owner of Ribeyes of Clinton for donations to help serve food to the many linemen and first responders working day and night after the hurricane.

On Sunday, more than 60 City of Clinton employees and their families were fed at the Farmer’s Market.

“This awesome act of citizenship and service allowed us to keep our time and resources focused on trying to reduce the burden of Hurricane Florence to our citizens,” a statement on the city’s Facebook page read.

But that wasn’t enough.

On Tuesday, Emanuel contacted Clinton City Councilman Darue Bryant to see if there was another opportunity for his church to serve the community during the distressing time.

The residents in Bryant’s district continued to be without power at the time, so Bryant expressed that the citizens in Dogwood Circle could use a good meal.

“I knew it was expedient to demonstrate compassion, so our residents would know they were not forgotten,” Bryant shared.

Emanuel enlisted the help of another local business, Jordan and Jordan, for donations to help feed the residents in the Dogwood Circle area. Emanuel was able to pull this off with such short notice and a shortage of supplies in the city, with the assistance of Adam Jordan.

Bryant, Jordan and Emanuel worked together, combining their resources, and were able to pass out 200 meals.

“Councilman Bryant, Adam and I were amazed at how God uses people who are willing to seize opportunities,” Emanuel shared. “What we experienced together did more for us than the ones we were serving.”

According to Bryant, Hurricane Florence had a huge impact on the city’s communities and will have affects that last for weeks to come.

“I was encouraged to see the progress and dedication of our city employees who worked around the clock and in some cases put the city’s needs before their very own,” Bryant said. “Furthermore, to witness the various ministries, organizations and citizens of our city and county come together to meet needs in spite of race, religious preference or socioeconomic status.”

Following Tuesday’s event at Dogwood Circle, just as everyone was cleaning up, Bryant said the power was restored.

“I learned through the wide spread devastation that we are ‘better together’ as we are called to ‘respond and restore.’ There are plenty of opportunities during this time with so many needs and as the Church we will take on the role of a ‘first responder’ to share Jesus. We believe God is still good even when life is not,” Emanuel concluded.

Members of Olive Grove Church helped feed more than 200 residents of Dogwood Circle. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_OG1.jpg Members of Olive Grove Church helped feed more than 200 residents of Dogwood Circle. Courtesy photos Still without power Tuesday, residents of Dogwood Circle came out for the community feeding provided by councilman Darue Bryant, Olive Grove Church and local businesses. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_OG2.jpg Still without power Tuesday, residents of Dogwood Circle came out for the community feeding provided by councilman Darue Bryant, Olive Grove Church and local businesses. Courtesy photos Still without power Tuesday, residents of Dogwood Circle came out for the community feeding provided by councilman Darue Bryant, Olive Grove Church and local businesses. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_OG3.jpg Still without power Tuesday, residents of Dogwood Circle came out for the community feeding provided by councilman Darue Bryant, Olive Grove Church and local businesses. Courtesy photos Councilman Darue Bryant and Russ Emanuel, pastor of Olive Grove Church, cook hamburgers and hotdogs for Dogwood Circle residents without power. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_OG4.jpg Councilman Darue Bryant and Russ Emanuel, pastor of Olive Grove Church, cook hamburgers and hotdogs for Dogwood Circle residents without power. Courtesy photos

Councilman, pastor, others pitch in to help others

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.