Stabbing death in Clinton under investigation

A man was stabbed to death and another was treated for stab wounds following a volatile situation at a Clinton residence Friday night that left one dead, another hospitalized and a third person tased by local law enforcement, according to reports.

Around 9:35 p.m. Friday, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a stabbing victim at 113 Harmon St. Police officers and Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded and, when they arrived, found a large crowd at the home, said by police officials to be “highly emotional.”

While law enforcement trying to determine what had occurred and who was involved, a male armed with a knife charged toward another male who was in the yard. The first male, who is not being identified at this time, was tased by officers and taken into custody.

EMS responded and was treating two men at the home, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was also not being disclosed, as next of kin has not been notified. The second male — the one who was charged at in the yard — was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Clinton Police officers secured the scene and contacted the Neighborhood Improvement Team for investigation. NIT is working with the State Bureau of Investigation in probing the case.

“It is believed, based on the information available at this time, that the male taken to SRMC was involved in an altercation with the deceased male,” a police statement, released at 2:30 a.m. Saturday read. “The incident is currently under investigation. Investigators are not releasing the names of any of the individuals at this time to protect the investigation and ensure that all the family has been notified.”

One dead, one hospitalized, one tased in ‘highly emotional’ scene