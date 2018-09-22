Devastation in Ivanhoe

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A portion of Wildcat Road turned into a massive pond due to flooding. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Homeowners suffered extreme flooding in Ivanhoe, one of Sampson’s hardest hit areas. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Motorists from other states met roadblocks in southern Sampson after following GPS directions. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Residents pass by a mailbox while floating through the flooded streets of Ivanhoe. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Water pours into the heart of Ivanhoe. - -

It wasn’t too long ago that Morgan Sykes moved into her new house in Ivanhoe — a place she loves to call home.

“We had actually just sheet-rocked it and moved in at the beginning of the summer,” Sykes said about sharing a home with her sister on Ivanhoe Road. “And now, it’s completely flooded.”

Hurricane Florence is continuing to cause heartache because of flooding from the South and Black Rivers. It’s a pain she’s experiencing with other family members and residents who own homes in town. Sykes and other family members are currently in Raleigh, waiting for the water to recede before they return. They left Ivanhoe before Hurricane Florence struck Sampson County. Sykes and some of her other relatives were able to remove valuables before the water overtook the town.

“We actually had to paddle on a boat from my grandparents’ house to get out,” Sykes said. “It was pretty deep water.”

When the flooding ends, Ivanhoe residents are going to face challenges as they recover from Florence’s wrath. But Sykes expressed how her family’s faith is going to help.

“We’re strong Christians,” Sykes said. “If he’ll lead you to it, he’ll get you through it. Everything is going to be OK and he’ll take care of us.”

Ivanhoe resident Veronica Devane lived in the area since 1974 and never experienced something like the floods of Hurricane Florence. Her home on Jumping Run Road was spared from the water.

“I went in Wednesday and I haven’t gone back out,” Devane said. “That water scares me. I try to prepare myself. When they said the storm was coming, I went out and got my supplies like whatever else I may need like my supply of medicine during the month.”

Devane’s home lost food in the deep freezer, but they have enough canned goods to manage. Her husband, Jerry Devane, is also making trips for meals. Nearby, a makeshift bridge was constructed for residents to receive access from Eddie L. Jones Road.

“I consider myself blessed compared to other people who have lost their whole home,” she said.

Like many others in the Ivanhoe area, Sykes is ready to return.

“I enjoy the community that we have,” she said. “Everyone knows everybody and it’s peaceful town. You don’t have a lot of commotion going on and everyone is super nice. We’re all a big family, pretty much. We’ll come together to get through this for sure.”

Residents upbeat through pain

