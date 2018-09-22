Family gathering turned fatal: man charged in uncle’s murder

A man stabbed to death at a family gathering Friday night at a Clinton residence has now been identified, and his nephew has been charged in his murder, according to reports. The son of the man fatally stabbed attempted to retaliate for the attack on his father and was tased and restrained by police in an attempt to avoid a second murder. He will not be charged, police said.

Around 9:35 p.m. Friday, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a stabbing victim at 113 Harmon St. Police officers and Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded and, when they arrived, found a large crowd at the home, said by police officials to be “highly emotional.”

While law enforcement trying to determine what had occurred and who was involved, a male armed with a knife charged toward a second male who was in the yard. The first male, identified as Joshua Frederick, was tased and detained while the investigation continued. The second male was identified as Jamaal Anthony Peterson, 39.

EMS responded and was assisted by a tactical medic on the scene. There were two men on the scene with injuries. Anthony Frederick, 51, of Phoenix, Ariz., sustained a severe laceration to his upper arm, while Peterson, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., had non-life threatening cuts to his hand, police said.

First responders rendered care and CPR for the initial stabbing victim Anthony Frederick, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Peterson was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

Clinton Police officers secured the scene and contacted the Neighborhood Improvement Team for investigation. NIT is still working with the State Bureau of Investigation in probing the case.

“The investigation has revealed that there was a family gathering at 113 Harmon St.,” a police statment release Saturday afternoon read. “Prior to the assault, a verbal disagreement had occurred between members of the family. At some point while hearing the argument, Jamaal Peterson got a knife from the kitchen and confronted his uncle, Anthony Frederick.”

Police said Peterson cut Anthony Frederick, resulting in a severe laceration to his upper arm. Family members were able to get the knife from Peterson and get him outside the home before Joshua Frederick attacked Peterson.

Joshua Frederick is the son of Anthony Frederick.

An autopsy is being conducted and the cause of death has not been made official.

Peterson was arrested and charged with murder. He was placed in Sampson County Detention Center without bond.

“No one was assaulted nor injured at the time (Joshua Frederick) had to be restrained by arriving officers,” the police statement read. “In light of the totality of the situation, charges will not be filed against Joshua Frederick.”

