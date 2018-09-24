Road repairs open Sampson roads

Roads across Sampson County are closed and some are under construction following devastation from Hurricane Florence. -

The following roads are listed on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website as being closed. This list is updated frequently, so there may be changes from information listed. Some roads listed have multiple closings.

• Elizabethtown Hwy (NC-242) South of Roseboro, both directions

• Harrells Hwy (NC-411) West of Harrells, both directions

• Green Path Road (SR-1005) South West of Plain View, both directions

• Wildcat Road (SR-1007) South West of Harrells, both directions

• Ivanhoe Road (SR-1100) In Harrells, both directions

• Pearson Road (SR-1116) South of Clinton, both directions

• Lundy Road (SR-1130) North of Garland, both directions

• Lundy Road (SR-1130) North West of Harrells, both directions

• Ezzell Road (SR-1142) North East of Ingold, both directions

• Boney Mill Road (SR-1145) South of Clinton; mile marker 1.9 to 2.6, both directions

• W. Mount Gilead Church Road (SR-1147) Near Clinton, both directions

• Hell Town Road (SR-1200) West of Garland, both directions

• Riley Town Road (SR-1207) East of Ingold, both directions

• Greens Bridge Road (Sr-1208) South of Roseboro, both directions

• Ebenezer Forest Road (SR-1211) North West of Ingold , both directions

• Boykin Bridge Road (SR-1214) South West of Clinton, both directions

• Boykin Bridge Road (SR-1214) Near Roseboro, both directions

• Boykin Bridge Road (SR-1214) South of Roseboro, both directions

• Andrews Chapel Road (SR-1216) South East of Roseboro, both directions

• Peterson Road (SR-1219) South of Clinton, both directions

• Beulah Road (SR-1222) South West of Clinton, both directions

• Bonnetsville Road (SR-1233) In Salemburg, both directions

• Fleet Cooper Road (SR-1240) South East of Roseboro, both directions

• Butler Island Road (SR-1246) South West of Roseboro, both directions

• Old Salemburg Road (SR-1409) In Salemburg, both directions

• Hayes Mill Road (SR-1445) North West of Salemburg, both directions

• Autry Mill Road (SR-1446) North of Roseboro, both directions

• Autry Mill Road (SR-1446) North of Autryville, both directions

• Feed Mill Road (SR-1459) South of Spiveys Corner, both directions

• Aman Dairy Road (SR-1605) West of Spiveys Corner, both directions

• Isaac Weeks Road (SR-1749) Near Clinton, both directions

• Beaman Street (SR-1838) In Clinton; mile marker 1 to 1.0, both directions

• Pine Ridge Road (SR-1904) North East of Clinton, both directions

• Mcgowan Road (SR-1905) North East of Autryville, both directions

• Thompson Avenue (SR-1906) North East of Clinton, both directions

• Moltonville Road (SR-1920) East of Clinton, both directions

• Rowan Road (SR-1924) East of Clinton, both directions

• Beulah Church Road (SR-1952) North East of Clinton, both directions

