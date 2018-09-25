Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 13 — Barry Andrew Mcgee, 26, of 967 Pasture Branch Road, Rose Hill, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 16.

• Sept. 18 — Erick Turron Oates, 47, of 635 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 9.

• Sept. 18 — Joseph Antonio Cooper, 41, of 109-B Faison St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 18.

• Sept. 19 — Vernon Brantley, 49, of 201-A Eliza Lane, Clinton, was charged with curfew violation and no liability insurance. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 16.

• Sept. 23 — Erick Gerrod Bannerman, 30, of Clinton, was charged with habitual impaired driving, no liability insurance and driving while license revoked.

• Sept. 23 — Robert Lawrence Richardson Jr., 47, of Elizabethtown, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and assault on a female.

• Sept. 24 — Angela Michelle Coats, 45, of 68 Brandon Lane, Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 24.

Incidents/investigations

• Sept. 11 — Rebecca Grant of Autryville reported a break-in with a jewelry dresser and various jewelry stolen. Items valued at $1,125.

• Sept. 12 — George Swansbrough of Dunn reported a break-in and items taken. Several large appliances, including a washer/dryer, wall mounted oven, water heater, freezer and central air conditioning unit, were taken along with other items. Items valued at $9,475.

• Sept. 12 — Amy Marsh of Clinton was the victim of theft. Assorted jewelry was valued at $2,155.

• Sept. 12 — Bruce Schmitt of Dunn was the victim of theft. A slew of firearms was valued at approximately $11,300.

• Sept. 16 — Laura Parker of Roseboro was the victim of a break-in and theft. Items valued at $1,850.

• Sept. 16 — Justin and Jennifer Spell of Clinton were victims in a break-in, in which many items were reported stolen including a gun safe, assorted firearms, a TV and two guitars. Items valued at approximately $14,000.

• Sept. 17 — Crystal and Danny Barefoot and Anthony Hobbson were listed as victims in a break-in and theft. Various tools, a tablet and a TV were among the items taken. Total value of all items was about $1,700.

• Sept. 19 — Deborah Schimmel of Roseboro reported the larceny of a various hand and power tools, a generator and an air compressor. Total value of items was $1,800.

• Sept. 20 — Wayne Johnson of Autryville reported a break-in, with a tool chest filled with assorted tools, as well as a push mower, chainsaw, two bar lights and a jump box. Items valued at $14,200.

• Sept. 21 — Clint Warren of Clinton reported the theft of a car shelter, valued at $1,200.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

