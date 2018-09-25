Gunman sought in Tuesday killing at Clinton apartments

A 24-year-old Clinton man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at Eastover Terrace Apartments in Clinton. Two hours after the shooting, another man — labeled a person of interest — showed up to the Sampson Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the foot.

According to preliminary reports released by Clinton Police Department officials, around 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at Eastover Terrace. Police, along with Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS personnel responded to the scene, where they found an unresponsive male lying on the ground in front of Eastover Terrace Apartments.

First responders attempted CPR but the male, later identified as Jihad Vaughn, 24, of Annie Bell Lane, Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton Police Department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team is being assisted by detectives with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the incident, Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards noted.

“The reason for the shooting is unclear at this time, but initial reports indicate that there was an argument at the apartment complex that resulted in gunfire. No weapon was recovered at the scene,” a department statement read.

Witnesses reported that a possible suspect fled from the scene in a red car. Investigators identified a person of interest and later said that person had been located. He reportedly arrived in a passenger vehicle at Sampson Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his foot nearly two hours after the initial shooting report.

It is standard for Sampson Regional, like other hospitals, to go into lockdown when dealing with a gunshot victim at the emergency room.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105, or give information anonymously through the CPD tip line at 910-590-3009, or by texting it to 847411, beginning the message with “tipcpd.”

The homicide on Eastover Terrace is the second in less than a week in Clinton, following a fatal stabbing Friday night on Harmon Street.

Jamaal Anthony Peterson, 39, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his uncle, Anthony Frederick, 51, of Phoenix, Ariz., who sustained a severe laceration to his upper arm. Peterson was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.

The fatal stabbing took place at a family gathering at 113 Harmon St. Authorities said a verbal disagreement escalated between members of the family, leading to the confrontation.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

