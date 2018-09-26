Hands-on training valuable to SCC students

Dale Godbold brings registered American quarter horse ‘Tuff’ out to meet Sampson Community College students. -

Students in the equine industry class at Sampson Community College visited the home of one of the college’s instructors for a field trip. Dale Godbold, welding instructor and longtime horse farm owner in Roseboro, welcomed students to come in and learn about equine techniques at his personal farm.

“This is yet another great opportunity for our students,” says Chet Bass, Department Chair of SCC’s Applied Animal Science Technology program. “The animal science department is very lucky to have another instructor here who just so happens to own a horse farm. He graciously offered to give them a tour and offer a few pointers along the way. Hands-on training is priceless.”

Those seeking a career in equestrian studies typically learn about the care, feeding, breeding, and anatomy of horses as well as horseback riding, horse training and running horse-related businesses, such as riding schools, stables, and stud farms. As a whole, SCC’s Applied Animal Science curriculum is designed to prepare students for careers in the production, processing, and distribution of livestock, swine, and poultry and their products according to scientific principles essential to efficient and profitable operation. Students learn skills necessary for the operation of efficient and profitable livestock, swine, and poultry enterprises.

Coursework includes production practices, animal health, nutrition, reproduction, and management. Graduates should qualify for entry-level jobs as herd or flock managers, field service persons, feed salespersons, equipment salespersons, feed mill workers, buyers of poultry and livestock, owners/operators, farm managers, department supervisors, field service representatives, and waste management technicians.

For more information about these opportunities, contact Bass at [email protected] or at 910-900-4027.

