Three teens arrested in daylight robbery at McDonald’s

Smith - Stanley - Chestnutt -

Three teenagers are in custody following an alleged armed robbery Tuesday morning in the McDonald’s parking lot. They were apprehended by law enforcement a short time later, when the two victims followed after the teenagers in their vehicle.

Two suspects, Shaifeke Zymone Stanley, 18, of 168 Ruby Lane, Clinton, and Tomarick Latrel Chestnutt, 18, of East Side Green Apartments, Fayetteville, were arrested following a traffic stop. A third suspect, Zion Jyrell Smith, 19, of 204 Shield St., Clinton, was located in the Belfield community.

All three were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and selling and delivering a counterfeit controlled substance. Additionally, Chestnutt received a charge of possession of stolen property and was cited on charges of fictitious tags, inspection violation and careless and reckless driving.

Two victims, a 22-year-old Clinton male and a 37-year-old Salemburg male, were reportedly robbed at the McDonald’s. The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s location on Southeast Boulevard. After being held up at gunpoint and robbed of an undisclosed sum of money, the victims followed the suspects toward the area of Beaverdam Drive.

Police officers responding to the call proceeded to that area and ultimately located the suspect vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Altima. The vehicle was originally occupied by three males, but at some point one of the teens — later identified as Smith — reportedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

The driver, Chestnutt, and a passenger, Stanley, were detained. A BB gun was found inside the vehicle, authorities said.

A K9 unit was deployed to search for the third male, who was located and subsequently apprehended near Walking Stick Trail. He surrendered without further incident, according to reports.

Smith was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $100,000 secured bond. Chestnutt and Stanley were given $75,000 secured bond apiece. All received court dates of Oct. 19.

Eastover Terrace murder

The investigation into the fatal shooting of Jihad Vaughn, 24, of Annie Bell Lane, Clinton, is continuing. Investigators have spoken to a “person of interest” in the Tuesday homicide at Eastover Terrace Apartments and the probe is ongoing.

“The person detectives wished to speak to yesterday who was initially reported as a person of interest was Christopher Smith of Cranberry Lane, Clinton. Smith was treated at Sampson Regional for a gunshot wound to his foot,” said Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards. “At this time, I cannot provide any other details, but investigators are still working on the case.”

Vaughn was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at Eastover Terrace Apartments in Clinton.

Around 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at Eastover Terrace. Police, along with Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS personnel responded to the scene, where they found Vaughn lying unresponsive on the ground in front of the apartment complex.

Efforts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton Police Department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team is being assisted by detectives with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the incident.

Initial reports indicated a verbal disagreement escalated into gunfire. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police urged anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Those who wish to remain anonymous may communicate with police officials using the CPD tip line at 910-590-3009, or by accessing the TipCPD phone app and texting 847411, beginning the message with “tipcpd.”

Smith https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Zion-Smith.jpg Smith Stanley https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Shaifeke-Stanley.jpg Stanley Chestnutt https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Tomarick-Chestnutt.jpg Chestnutt

Victims held up in McDonald’s parking lot

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.