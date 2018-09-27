Local roads closed

The following roads are listed on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website as being closed. This list is updated frequently, so there may be changes from information listed. Some roads listed have multiple closings.

• Green Path Road (SR-1005) South West of Plain View, both directions

• Ivanhoe Road (SR-1100) In Harrells, both directions

• Lundy Road (SR-1130) North West of Harrells, both directions

• Ezzell Road (SR-1142) North East of Ingold, both directions

• Boney Mill Road (SR-1145) South of Clinton; mile marker 1.9 to 2.6, both directions

• W. Mount Gilead Church Road (SR-1147) Near Clinton, both directions

• Ebenezer Forest Road (SR-1211) North West of Ingold , both directions

• Old Salemburg Road (SR-1409) In Salemburg, both directions

• Hayes Mill Road (SR-1445) North West of Salemburg, both directions

• Isaac Weeks Road (SR-1749) Near Clinton, both directions

• Beaman Street (SR-1838) In Clinton; mile marker 1 to 1.0, both directions

• Mcgowan Road (SR-1905) North East of Autryville, both directions

• Moltonville Road (SR-1920) East of Clinton, both directions