‘Blithe Spirit’ cancelled, rescheduled for spring

The most recent hurricane (her name was “Florence” in case you forgot) left a truck load of water inside your community theater with the results that “Blithe Spirit” is being prolonged until March of 2019.
Also the scheduled auditions for “A Christmas Story”will still be held at 10 a.m. this Saturday but in the choir room of the First Methodist Church which is located at 208 Sampson St. Dan Holland is the director of this fun show that has a large cast and features Christmas music and will be a joy for the cast as well as for the folks who attend the show. All ages are needed at auditions so young or old, come on down and get in the Christmas spirit early.
2019 Season
February — Pocahontas, the Musical
May — Sister Act
Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical
August — Memphis
October — The Savannah Sipping Club
December — A Christmas Carol
Theater camp — TBA
This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.
Upcoming shows
Blithe Spirit — Performance dates to be determined — late March, early April 2019.
A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.
Thoughts until next week
Will the child you were be proud of the person you are today?
Never let yesterday use up too much of today.
The world is full of suffering but it is also full of people overcoming it.
Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.