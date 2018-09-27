‘Blithe Spirit’ cancelled, rescheduled for spring

The most recent hurricane (her name was “Florence” in case you forgot) left a truck load of water inside your community theater with the results that “Blithe Spirit” is being prolonged until March of 2019.

Also the scheduled auditions for “A Christmas Story”will still be held at 10 a.m. this Saturday but in the choir room of the First Methodist Church which is located at 208 Sampson St. Dan Holland is the director of this fun show that has a large cast and features Christmas music and will be a joy for the cast as well as for the folks who attend the show. All ages are needed at auditions so young or old, come on down and get in the Christmas spirit early.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

Blithe Spirit — Performance dates to be determined — late March, early April 2019.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

Will the child you were be proud of the person you are today?

Never let yesterday use up too much of today.

The world is full of suffering but it is also full of people overcoming it.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

