Genesis 37:20 says, “Come now therefore, and let us slay him, and cast him into some pit, and we will say, some evil beast has devoured him: and we shall see what will become of his dreams.”

This verse is in relation to the story of Joseph’s brothers being so jealous and angry with him that the contemplated killing him and throwing into a pit. They decided not to kill him but they did throw him into a pit. None of them knew at that time, but Joseph was placed into the perfect right place.

God has a way of putting us in the perfect right place. He does so to humble us, to train us, to guide us and to lead us into our ordained destiny. The perfect right place is not always a good place. The perfect right place is not always a place where we would want to be. In fact, the perfect right place is often a place where we would never put ourselves. But only God knows what his truly best for us and only God knows how best to fulfill His will for our lives.

Many years ago, I found myself working at the Roseboro Produce Market, grading and loading cucumbers, at minimum wage. Here I was, with much education, degrees, and awesome corporate work experience, working along side many who did not have a high school diploma, nor did many of my co-workers spoke English. God often humbles us but he will test our humbleness by putting us in the perfect right place.

Oftentimes, God will also put us in a perfect right place to meet the perfect right person to carry us where God wants us to go. The supervisor of the Produce Market was, in my opinion at the time, was a mean looking old white man. I would make a point to speak to him every morning but he would always ignore my morning greetings. I expressed my disgust with this man with another person and learned the older gentleman was hard of hearing. I also learned, at my surprise, that this same man was a deacon in his church.

Out of nowhere, he walked up to me one day at work and invited me to his church. Our of sheer curiosity, I accepted his invitation. That invitation led to me being asked to teach a bible study class. That lead to me teaching other bible study classes at other churches he was familiar with. That lead to other doors opening up for me that I would have never imagined.

Sometimes God will put you in a perfect right place which may seem to be the wrong place, in order for you to move into your destiny the Lord has ordained for you. Every perfect right place of the Lord is designed for us to grow in Him. Every perfect right place of the Lord is designed for us to move from faith to faith. Every perfect right place of the Lord is designed for us to grow in our personal relationship with Him. Are you in the right perfect place?

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is a resident of Roseboro and the center director for the Roseboro Senior Center.

