‘Home for Good’ set for next week

The Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is not letting Hurricane Florence dampen a major celebration in Clinton.

“Home for Good” Wall Raising Day was originally set for Friday, Sept. 14, but has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at 400 William St., Clinton. The purpose of the event is to help the Davis family on their new home. Volunteers are needed for the effort for FAHFH, a nonprofit Christian housing ministry. The goal is to eliminate poverty in Cumberland and Sampson counties. Another goal is to improve neighborhoods.

The home is the first built in Sampson County, with grant funding provided by the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Foundation. After completion, Jeremy and Mandy Davis will live in the house with their four children. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2017, with the assistance of SECU.

The Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina (HHNC) and the SECU signed a Memorandum of Agreement for a joint initiative to increase affordable housing throughout the state.

The goal is also known as the SECU Habitat Mountains to the Sea Challenge. It provides an investment up to $10 million during a three-year period for HHNC to build or thoroughly renovate a home in every county in North Carolina. FAHFH was given the opportunity to build in Cumberland, Bladen and Sampson without an operating Habitat affiliate.

According to Habitat officials, the Wall Raising Day will kickoff the first phase of construction of a project. Five homes are planned for the Williams Street area.

To volunteer for the Home for Good wall raising event, please visit https://bit.ly/2N0QmK4 or visit www.fayettevillenchabitat.org and scroll down to the Friday, Oct. 5 event. For more information, contact FAHFA at 910-483-0952.

A crew from the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity load items inside a truck to deliver items to the ReStore. A wall raising ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5.

Volunteers needed for Habitat’s Wall Raising Day

Staff reports

