Health department goes pink for breast cancer

The Sampson County BCCCP program is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the health fair scheduled for Oct. 20. -

The mission of the Sampson County Health Department is to preserve, protect and promote the health, environment and well-being of the citizens of Sampson County, therefore, the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) is ideal to help us fulfill our mission. In 2017, it’s estimated that about 30 percent of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancer, so with teamwork and continued screenings, we can help women who would not normally be able to get screenings, receive them at little to no cost. Early detection is the best detection.

The Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCCP) Advisory Board exists to educate and inform the community of the importance of early detection and treatment of breast and cervical cancer. We urge women to take advantage of the NC BCCCP offered through local health departments and clinics to help with the cost of breast and cervical cancer screenings.

Women are eligible if they meet all of the following criteria:

1. Are 40-64 years old

2. Have a household income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level

3. Are uninsured or underinsured; and are without Medicare Part B or Medicaid

Everybody has been touched in their life in one way or another by cancer – either by personal experience, or with a family member. So, let’s promote this great program and take information to your family, friends, churches, or other gatherings. Explain the importance of annual screenings and maybe together we could be the reason why breast and cervical cancer diagnosis drop across our state and country.

The 20th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Rally and Health Fair will be Saturday, Oct. 20, at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, 537 McKoy St., Clinton.

The Sampson County BCCCP Advisory Board, along with the Sampson County Health Department and United Way of Sampson County, works with local groups to provide outreach and awareness of breast and cervical cancer. Group members are invited to local churches and civic groups to inform people about breast and cervical cancer awareness and prevention, stressing the importance of early detection of breast and cervical cancer by having mammograms and pap smears done on a regular basis. The Board is always looking for new members to help with this very important mission. The Board also sponsors the Pink Ribbon Campaign the first week in October in which ribbons are distributed upon request to churches throughout Sampson County.

All are invited to participate in the 20th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Rally and Health Fair on Oct. 20. The health fair will include motivational speakers, entertainment, educational booths, free food, and door prizes. Vendors and contributors include, but are not limited to: Eastpointe MCO, Matthews Health Mart, Sampson County Health Department, Southeastern Medical Oncology, and U-Care.

For more information on the 20th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Rally, the BCCCP Program, or how to become a BCCCP Advisory Board member, call the Sampson County Health Department at 592-1131, ext. 4240, 4973, or 4214 or visit www.sampsonbcccp.org.

