Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Sept. 26 — William Alan Grote, 64, of 1100 Laurel Lake Road, Lot 14, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 23.
• Sept. 26 — Dandre Whitfield, 22, of 121 RB Tyndall Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 30.
• Sept. 26 — Cheryl Bass Embry, 68, of 275 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 18.
• Sept. 27 — Jisaiah Athaniel Pagan, 22, of 611 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Oct. 5.
• Sept. 27 — Carlos Javier Rivera, 19, of 181 Ruby Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 15.
• Sept. 27 — Jason Clay Costin, 16, of 682 Emmett Jackson Road, Faison, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Written promise; court date is Oct. 30.
• Sept. 27 — Kenneth Lloyd Coats Jr., 32, of 1770 Eugene Jernigan Road, Dunn, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault with a deadly weapon intending to kill inflicting serious injury and failure to appear on counts of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession/selling non-tax paid alcohol. Bond set at $104,500; court date is Oct. 10.
Incidents/investigations
• Sept. 27 — Charles Graham of Clinton reported the theft of assorted jewelry and a .38-caliber handgun. Items were valued at $9,640.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.