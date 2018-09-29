Sampson man receives dozen felony counts

Strickland -

A Plain View man has been arrested on a dozen felony counts following a federal investigation into allegations of child pornography possession. An FBI task force reached out to local law enforcement authorities in serving a search warrant at the man’s home Thursday and local officials said additional charges are anticipated.

Lucian Adam Strickland, 35, of 7782 Godwin Lake Road, Dunn, was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense. Strickland was taken into custody Thursday morning at his Sampson County residence, according to reports released by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

“Sampson County investigators were contacted by the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force to assist in serving a search warrant in connection with internet child pornography at the defendant’s residence,” Lt. Marcus Smith said Friday. “Upon serving the search warrant, probable cause was established to charge the defendant with crimes related to child pornography.”

Strickland was placed under $25,000 secured bond for a dozen felony counts, reports show. A court date has been set for Oct. 5. Officials declined to give extensive details on evidence seized or the case itself, but noted that it was ongoing.

“Due to the sensitivity of the case, limited information is available and more charges are expected,” Smith stated.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

