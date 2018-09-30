Schools honored for positive behavior

Union High School was recently honored as a Green Ribbon School through the North Carolina Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports program. Pictured are Principal Julie Hunter, and staff members Marcie Kelly and Taylor DeLeone. - Counselors Marcie Kelly and Taylor DeLeone hold a banner that recognizes Union High School for its behavior program in 2016. - Principal Kevin Hunter and Midway Middle School was recently honored for becoming a Green Ribbon School through the North Carolina Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports program. - Andrea Rouse, left, was recently honored as the 2018-2019 Teacher of Excellence for the district’s Exceptional Children’s Department. She is pictured with board member Sonya Powell. - -

The Sampson County Board of Education recognized schools for their accomplishments in behavior improvements and classroom success.

For the 2017-2018 period, Midway Middle School and Union High School were honored for becoming Green Ribbon Schools through the North Carolina Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports (PBIS). The purpose of the program is to improve social, emotional and academic outcomes for students, including those with disabilities and from underrepresented groups.

“It’s an honor to be recognized at the state level for the work the teachers and students are doing here at Union High,” Principal Julie Hunter said.

Both schools took several steps to meet standards such as having an active administration, an established PBIS team that meets months, and having an in-school coach. Some of the other criteria included data such discipline summaries.

Kevin Hunter, principal of Midway Middle, said the school is extremely proud of the distinction.

“The faulty, staff, and students have worked diligently to meet the PBIS standards,” Hunter said.

Both Schools were also honored during previous school school years and will be receiving a banner during a conference in November. Hunter also recognized Guidance Counselors Taylor DeLeone and Speech educator Marcie Kelly for their involvement in the program.

“A successful, consistent and well-structured PBIS program benefits everyone in the building,” DeLeone said. “Students, staff and parents are aware of the expectations of Union High School, and know the consequences when rules are broken. My favorite part of PBIS is rewarding deserving students, who meet or exceed our expectations daily.”

DeLeone added that she’s proud of Union and the school’s hard work.

“At Union High, we pride ourselves on being a team, but ultimately a family, that works together to provide our students with anything they need,” she said. “Why? It is simple, because here in Spartan Country, ‘that’s how we roll.’”

Funding for the PBIS program is provided by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs and the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Rouse honored

Dr. La’Chandra Parker, director of the Exceptional Children (EC) program for Sampson Schools, presented awards to representatives of both schools during a recent meeting. She also honored Andrea Rouse as the 2018-2019 Teacher of Excellence for the district’s Exceptional Children’s Department.

“Miss Andrea Rouse is an inspiration to all of those around her,” Parker said about the educator from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

In 2013, Rouse began her teaching career as an EC teacher. During her time, Parker said she developed a love for teaching while providing therapy in foster care. This lead to the adoption of a special needs child.

“Miss Rouse interacts with her students with integrity and respect,” Parker said. “She provides a calm and nurturing environment where learning is essential. She is passionate about helping all students reach their greatest potential.”

During the recognition, Parker added that Rouse implements effective strategies to meet needs and works to make sure students have resources to learn. Rouse also written grants to received contributions for her classroom. Some of them include tablets, school supplies and other furnishings.

“She contributes all she has daily to ensure that she touches every student and provides instruction to them on their personal level,” Parker said.

Rouse stated that her passion is her students and she gets excited when they overcome any obstacle, no matter how small. Through her motto, she believes everyone can learn, regardless of abilities or disabilities.

The educator is also active in the community. In addition to teaching, Rouse serves as a mentor, coach and foster care consultant. For her contributions, she will be honored again during the state’s Exceptional Children’s Conference in November.

