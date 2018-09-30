‘Cycle’ rolling into Sampson

File photo|Sampson Independent Sheila Barefoot, director for the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, welcomes cyclist to the area during the Cycle North Carolina tour back in 2016. Sampson will again be on the route this year, with nearly 1,000 cyclists set to arrive on Friday. - File photo|Sampson Independent Cyclists travel through Clinton and Sampson County during the 2016 Cycle NC tour. -

The Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has partnered with Spivey’s Corner Fire Department and the Town of Roseboro to welcome Cycle NC and its nearly 1,000 cyclists as the event comes through Sampson County on Oct. 5, the second time in three years.

Sampson was similarly a stop-off point for Cycle NC back in 2016, and Sheila Barefoot, director of the Sampson CVB said that the county being a part of the cross-state route again will serve as a boon to the local economy.

The 2018 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” route will start in Black Mountain this Sunday, Sept. 30, and travel through Morgantown, Mooresville, Archdale, Southern Pines, Dunn, Elizabethtown and end in Oak Island on Oct. 6. It is expected that 900-plus cyclists will be participating. Over the course of the week, riders will average a ride in excess of 60 miles per day.

On Oct. 5, the cyclists will leave Dunn, and their first rest stop will be at Spivey’s Corner Fire Department.

“Spivey’s Corner participated in being a rest stop location in 2016, when Sampson County was one of the overnight stops. The Spivey’s Fire Department and volunteers from the area will provide food at this stop and look forward to seeing this great group again” stated Alan Farmer, Spivey’s Corner Assistant Fire Chief.

The next stop will be the Town of Roseboro, which will be a lunch stop, where local restaurants will prepare delicious food for the cyclists.

“We are so excited that Cycle NC chose to ride through Roseboro for their lunch stop. This is a great opportunity for over 900-plus cyclists, from all over the country, to see why we love our town. Everyone is welcome to come hear a great band and enjoy a delicious lunch,” stated Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler.

Once leaving Roseboro, cyclists will then head to Elizabethtown, which will be their scheduled overnight stop. Due to the many areas devastated by Hurricane Florence, Cycle NC reached out to Barefoot for assistance with overnight lodging in Sampson County. Cyclists will be transported from Elizabethtown to Clinton for overnight lodging and return to Elizabethtown early morning on Saturday to complete their final stop in Oak Island.

Hosted by nonprofit charity North Carolina Amateur Sports, Cycle NC has become a popular cross-state rides in the United States. It’s not a race, but rather a leisurely trek along back county roads with minimal traffic. It’s experiencing North Carolina from a much different perspective that makes the ride so unique — the sights, the sounds, the smells, the culture, the Southern hospitality and of course the great North Carolina food, organizers said.

“We are so honored that Cycle NC has chosen Spivey’s Corner and Roseboro as their rest/lunch stops for Oct. 5. A special thank you to the Spivey’s Corner Fire Department, Town of Roseboro businesses and all the volunteers who helped to plan and prepare to make this event perfect,” stated Barefoot. “This event will definitely have an economic impact in Sampson County, as well as an impact to our industry partners, so we welcome Cycle NC again to our great county.”

For more information or details about Cycle NC contact Sheila Barefoot at 910-592-2557 or via email at [email protected] The Sampson County CVB office is located inside the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

CVB teams with Spivey’s FD, Roseboro to welcome back cyclists

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

By Chris Berendt

