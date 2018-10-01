MHS Homecoming set for Friday

Midway High School will hold its 2018 Homecoming Game Friday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. During half-time of the game, the 2018 MHS Homecoming Queen will be announced. Pictured are top row, from left, Taylor Bass nominated by Deonte Mills, Zannah Tyndall nominated by Carson Calcutt, Laura Person nominated by Mason Lockamy and Ashley Horne nominated by Hasley Palacios. Middle row, from left, LeAnne Williams nominated by Colby Jackson and Mahogony McLean nominated by Zach Fann. Bottom row, from left, Donna Florido nominated by Carsse Lucas, Brandy Rodriguez nominated by Armani Jenkins and Nicole Cashwell nominated by Tyler Byrd. - The 2018 Midway High School Homecoming King will be announced at the pep rally. Pictured are Henry Happel nominated by Eden Love; and Cameron Barefoot nominated by McKenzie Naylor. -

