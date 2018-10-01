Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Sept. 29 — Genorra Aldophus Herring, 38, of 94 Holly Thicket Lane, Ivanhoe, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 15.
Incidents/investigations
• Sept. 28 — Monique Melvin of Clinton reported that laundry detergent was put in her gas tank. Damage to the 2014 Dodge Avenger was estimated at $4,000.
• Sept. 28 — Jimmy Barefoot of Newton Grove reported the theft of a farm trailer, valued at $2,000.
• Sept. 29 — Jean Beckner of Faison reported the larceny of items, including a toolbox with tools, laptop, revolver and assorted jewelry. Items valued at $1,850.
