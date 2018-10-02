USDA NASS to collect additional harvested acreage info

Many crops have been significantly impacted by Hurricane Florence and the subsequent flooding. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will collect harvested acreage information for a number of crops in affected states in preparation for the October Crop Production report. These additional data will help to better assess the full impact. If the newly collected data justifies any changes, NASS will publish updated harvested acreage estimates in the Oct. 11 report.

When surveying for the October Crop Production report, harvested acreage information will be collected from producers in North Carolina for corn, sorghum, soybeans, Upland cotton, peanuts, flue‑cured tobacco, and burley tobacco; in South Carolina for corn, soybeans, Upland cotton, peanuts, and flue-cured tobacco.