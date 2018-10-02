Clinton High to host annual career fair

Clinton High School CTE director Kristy Moore and career development coordinator Erin Cain talk with students Shakira Aguilar-Oseguera and Madison Jernigan about their career options. -

Clinton High School senior Shakira Aguilar has some idea about what she wants to do in the future, but a visit to local employers during the school’s career fair could possibly give her enough information to make her final decision.

Students like Aguilar from Clinton and other high schools throughout the county are invited to attend the career fair Nov. 15. During this event, students will have the opportunity to talk with local employers about available career options and open positions.

According to Kristy Moore, Career Technical Education (CTE) director for Clinton High School, during the career fair, students in 10th through 12th grade will come through the gym on a 40-minute rotation. During this time, students are free to walk about the presenters and talk with anyone they feel could benefit them on making plans for the future.

So far, there are more than 50 employees scheduled to be available during the event.

Information from a variety of career clusters, including medical, military, agriculture, education and business and finance is presented to the students.

Aguilar knows she has an interest in pursing a career in the nursing or agriculture field, but admits she hasn’t made a final decision about which path she will take.

“During the career fair, as I go around to the different tables, I can ask what questions I have about what certain careers do,” Aguilar said. “This will allow me to get in-depth information about what a particular job does, and hopefully make my final decision about my future.”

According to Moore, Aguilar isn’t the only student at Clinton High School who is unsure about their career future.

“The career fair is often an eye opener for the students,” Moore said. “They enjoy getting to walk around and choose which tables they visit and learn more information about.”

Madison Jernigan, a tenth-grade student, has her future planned out, and is already taking advantage of opportunities to get her foot in the door.

Jernigan is completing an internship at Butler Avenue School. The student says she know she wants to be an elementary teacher, and working with Butler teacher Karen Randleman has afforded her the opportunity to learn first hand what it takes to teach school.

“Even though I know what I want to do in the future, I can see how the career fair will help those students who are unsure,” Jernigan said. “They can go around and talk to different people about what they do on a daily basis.”

Clinton High School career development coordinator Erin Cain said Jernigan is just one of the students currently taking advantage in the internship opportunity.

“We have a few students who are completing internships, but we would like to have more,” Cain said.

Students receive credit for their internship, and first-hand knowledge of the skills needed for a certain job.

Both Moore and Cain say they would like to get more companies and employers to participate in the career fair and internship program. And for those who aren’t available to come during the career fair, Moore said she can arrange for them to speak to classes or during lunches to the students.

“They can come anytime throughout the year and talk about their profession,” Moore said. “I can arrange for them to talk with a class or set up in the atrium.”

Any business or professional interested in participating during the career fair or the internship program can contact Moore at [email protected] or Cain at [email protected]

Clinton High School CTE director Kristy Moore and career development coordinator Erin Cain talk with students Shakira Aguilar-Oseguera and Madison Jernigan about their career options. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_0852.jpg Clinton High School CTE director Kristy Moore and career development coordinator Erin Cain talk with students Shakira Aguilar-Oseguera and Madison Jernigan about their career options.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.